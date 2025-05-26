Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BAP stock opened at $204.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $210.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Credicorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.