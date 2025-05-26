Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Cycurion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYCU opened at $0.43 on Friday. Cycurion has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Cycurion Company Profile

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

