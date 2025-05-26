D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1%
NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $43.61 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
