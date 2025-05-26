D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $43.61 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.