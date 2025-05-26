D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 59,862 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,862 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCS. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

