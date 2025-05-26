D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 60,253 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,253 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 12,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

