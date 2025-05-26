D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OBDE. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

