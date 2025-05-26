D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) CFO Sells $6,920,000.00 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,577,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,298,431.20. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $18.76 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on QBTS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 89,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.