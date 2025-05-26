Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,654,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,958 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,082,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

