David H. Wang Sells 70,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,908.80. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $22.41 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 31,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

