David Ian Mckay Sells 20,304 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total transaction of C$3,534,158.91.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total transaction of C$3,254,042.89.

On Friday, March 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total transaction of C$3,287,014.56.

On Monday, February 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$3,444,896.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at C$176.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$164.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$169.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$140.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$179.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$180.33.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

