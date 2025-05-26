David Zapolsky Sells 7,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total transaction of $1,428,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,194,538. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70.

On Monday, February 24th, David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.