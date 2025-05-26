Defense Stocks Worth Watching – May 23rd

Boeing, Analog Devices, and GE Aerospace are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that develop and manufacture military hardware, aerospace systems, cybersecurity solutions and other defense-related technologies, primarily sold to governments and allied partners. These firms—ranging from large defense contractors to specialized equipment makers—often benefit from steady government budgets and long-term contracts, making them attractive to investors seeking stability and potential growth amid geopolitical uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,163. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.08. 1,951,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.16. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $237.30. The stock has a market cap of $247.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Further Reading