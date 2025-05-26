Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,065.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.96.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares in the company, valued at $34,183,165.07. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,561,053.04. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

