Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Universal by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 995,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 201,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after buying an additional 32,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $937.19 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

