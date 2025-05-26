Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,168,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 395,739 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MiMedx Group by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 362,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 300,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 280,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.63 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $979.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,004.42. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 529,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

