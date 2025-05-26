Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VSE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VSE news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $371,191.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,431.06. This trade represents a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

VSE Trading Down 0.2%

VSEC stock opened at $126.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.34. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $73.36 and a 52 week high of $139.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.15.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

