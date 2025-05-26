Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in QCR by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of QCR by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,415.20. This trade represents a 59.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $67.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

