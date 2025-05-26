Deutsche Bank AG Sells 756,449 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 839,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,449 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 123,949 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 717,207 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7%

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $0.35 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

