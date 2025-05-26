Deutsche Bank AG Sells 958,639 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,639 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in 2seventy bio by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in 2seventy bio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Master Kynam sold 5,142,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $25,350,607.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Baird III sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $25,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,118.30. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,152,093 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,018 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.04. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 207.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 million. Research analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2seventy bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

