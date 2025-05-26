Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,650,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everus

In other news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Everus Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:ECG opened at $56.80 on Monday. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $826.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.35 million. Everus’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

