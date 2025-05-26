DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 178,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 128,411 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

