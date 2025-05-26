DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.800-14.400 EPS and its FY26 guidance at $13.80-14.40 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $167.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

