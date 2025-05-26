Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMOD) Critical Analysis

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock and Digital Turbine”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Digital Turbine $483.58 million 0.95 -$420.23 million ($3.03) -1.44

Analyst Ratings

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Turbine.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock and Digital Turbine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine 1 2 1 0 2.00

Digital Turbine has a consensus price target of $2.38, indicating a potential downside of 45.53%. Given Digital Turbine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Digital Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.9% of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Digital Turbine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock and Digital Turbine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock N/A N/A -38.20% Digital Turbine -64.06% 3.41% 0.76%

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Turbine has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. – Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media. The company also provides direct campaign management products, such as the DT DSP and DT Offer Wall; ad monetization solutions allow mobile app publishers and developers to monetize their monthly active users via display, native, and video advertising; brands and agencies runs mobile brand-awareness campaigns on the direct mobile app inventory; and app developers and other performance-focused advertisers execute mobile user acquisition campaigns for their apps and products. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, Mexico, Central America, and South America. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.