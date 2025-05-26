Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.85 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 0.90%. Analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dingdong (Cayman) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

