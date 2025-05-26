DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,122,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 995.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,708 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,262,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $9.75 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

