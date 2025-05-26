Dorsal Capital Management LP Sells 200,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dorsal Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,775,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 9.2% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $389,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

