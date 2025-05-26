Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.29.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $520.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.80, for a total transaction of $2,350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,853 shares of company stock worth $31,627,441 over the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

