Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $48,300,235.62 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Travis Boersma sold 540,638 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $35,655,076.10.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $48,108,858.80.

On Monday, May 19th, Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38.

On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92.

Shares of BROS opened at $67.89 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,614.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $1,785,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 772.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

