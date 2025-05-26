Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 159,254 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $7,855,436.40.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,322 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $10,599,173.28.

On Monday, May 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93.

On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 199.68, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,614.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $1,785,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 772.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

