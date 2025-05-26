DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 689,061 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,420,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 689,061 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,821,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,048,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 237,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.