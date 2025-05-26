e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $219.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 176.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 168.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.