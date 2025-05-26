Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLNE opened at $1.16 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

In related news, CEO Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. acquired 27,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $31,945.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,446.16. This represents a 1.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 98,965 shares of company stock worth $134,754. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastside Distilling stock. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Eastside Distilling makes up about 0.2% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 2.35% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

