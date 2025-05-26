Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Eastside Distilling Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLNE opened at $1.16 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastside Distilling
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastside Distilling stock. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Eastside Distilling makes up about 0.2% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 2.35% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
