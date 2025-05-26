eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $6,694,013.70 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 84.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $135,773,000 after acquiring an additional 916,596 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,447 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

