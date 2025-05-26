Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $12.55 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.0% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.