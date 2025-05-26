Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.10. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Ero Copper by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

