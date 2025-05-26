Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $38.87 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

