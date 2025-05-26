Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $38.87 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Utilities
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.