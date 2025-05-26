European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in European Wax Center by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 25.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 232,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 294.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 166,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 132,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $284.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

