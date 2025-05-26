European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on European Wax Center
Institutional Trading of European Wax Center
European Wax Center Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $284.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.