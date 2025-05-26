Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 500 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,274.20, for a total transaction of C$1,137,100.00.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Andrew Barnard sold 250 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,282.42, for a total transaction of C$570,605.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total transaction of C$4,739,220.14.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE FFH opened at C$2,298.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,102.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,026.39. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$1,425.00 and a one year high of C$2,303.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,446.43.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

