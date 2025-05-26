Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 500 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,274.20, for a total transaction of C$1,137,100.00.
Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, Andrew Barnard sold 250 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,282.42, for a total transaction of C$570,605.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total transaction of C$4,739,220.14.
TSE FFH opened at C$2,298.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,102.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,026.39. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$1,425.00 and a one year high of C$2,303.22.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
