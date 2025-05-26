Financial Review: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences -0.42% 12.35% 4.82% Vivos N/A N/A -197.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Integra LifeSciences and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 4 3 2 0 1.78 Vivos 0 0 0 0 0.00

Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 51.42%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than Vivos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Vivos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.62 billion 0.59 $67.74 million ($0.38) -32.37 Vivos $20,000.00 3,015.85 -$2.89 million ($0.01) -13.30

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos. Integra LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Vivos on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

