First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 345,528 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $221,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 14,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 284,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,152,000 after acquiring an additional 89,650 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 659,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

