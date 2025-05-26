Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSE FL opened at $23.71 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

