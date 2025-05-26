FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Critical Survey

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and Complete Solaria”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $766.23 million 3.05 $69.61 million $0.69 44.01 Complete Solaria $40.80 million 0.00 -$269.55 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

FormFactor has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FormFactor and Complete Solaria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 5 2 0 2.29 Complete Solaria 0 1 1 0 2.50

FormFactor presently has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 40.65%. Complete Solaria has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given FormFactor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Complete Solaria.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 9.12% 5.93% 4.89% Complete Solaria -321.32% N/A -136.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Complete Solaria shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FormFactor beats Complete Solaria on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices, as well as computer processor devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probe systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

