Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTRE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortrea Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 282,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth $575,000.

FTRE opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $367.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.