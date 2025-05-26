FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 19.7%

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $124.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.08. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.10. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 113.09%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

