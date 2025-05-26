Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $361,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

