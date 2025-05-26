Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

In other Galaxy Digital news, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 87,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $1,944,397.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 402,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,442.47. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

