GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
GameSquare Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of GAME opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. GameSquare has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.43.
GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The entertainment company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameSquare
About GameSquare
GameSquare Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GameSquare
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.