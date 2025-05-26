GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

GameSquare Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GAME opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. GameSquare has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Get GameSquare alerts:

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The entertainment company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameSquare

About GameSquare

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GameSquare stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in GameSquare Holdings ( NASDAQ:GAME Free Report ) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the entertainment company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.14% of GameSquare worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.