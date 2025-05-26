Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,783.16. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 3,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $170,723.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,817.60. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.