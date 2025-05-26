Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $51,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,586.80. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of GNE stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $526.53 million, a P/E ratio of 140.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $136.81 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

About Genie Energy

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.