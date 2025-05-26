Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells C$1,495,260.00 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$1,495,260.00.
Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$86,010.00.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 106,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$397,991.00.
- On Monday, May 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$390,432.00.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.
- On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$32,764.31.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$94,303.44.
- On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total transaction of C$71,677.00.
Geodrill Trading Up 3.9%
Shares of GEO opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.01. Geodrill Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.97 and a twelve month high of C$3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.
