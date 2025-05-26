Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells C$1,495,260.00 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$1,495,260.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$86,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 106,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$397,991.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$390,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$32,764.31.

On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$94,303.44.

On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total transaction of C$71,677.00.

Shares of GEO opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.01. Geodrill Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.97 and a twelve month high of C$3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

